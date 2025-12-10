Congress must explain Rahul Gandhi’s suspicious overseas engagements: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi routinely travels abroad, meets individuals and groups with what it termed an "anti-India mindset" and then returns to launch intensified attacks on the Central government. The party questioned the nature of his overseas engagements, the source of his invitations, and the pattern of political controversies that revolve around his foreign trips.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition's visits abroad -- including his recent foreign trips and his proposed engagements in Germany -- raise serious concerns, especially because, according to him, "reports targeting India or the Central government" often surface during Parliament sessions.

Trivedi cited several instances to establish what he called a pattern. He referred to the controversial farmers’ protest report of February 2021, the Pegasus revelations before the July 2021 session, the BBC documentary controversy days ahead of the January 2023 session, and the Hindenburg-Adani report that dominated political discourse just before last year’s Budget session.

"The Congress must answer why developments that malign India appear every time Rahul Gandhi is travelling abroad," he said.

Attacking the Congress MP directly, Trivedi said even Rahul Gandhi’s security personnel are “often unaware” of his travel plans. He questioned who hosts the Gandhi scion overseas, pointing out that “no major institution in India invites him for lectures” and that even Congress-ruled states refrain from calling him to address students.

“Who are these unknown forces that suddenly invite him abroad and make him deliver objectionable statements against India? With whom does he meet, and why do these meetings remain undisclosed?” Trivedi asked.

The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi frequently visits locations where "individuals facing serious cases in India" reside, and described his foreign engagements as "suspicious".

The attack came hours after the Congress posted a graphic on X accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undertaking foreign trips during Parliament sessions.

Trivedi rejected the allegation as "frustration" and said the Opposition was deliberately equating the Prime Minister's official diplomatic visits -- undertaken for strategic, economic and global reasons -- with Rahul Gandhi's "personal and unexplained foreign trips".

"PM Modi's tours are for national interest. Rahul Gandhi’s foreign travels, their timing, their secrecy, and the people he meets require explanation," he said.

According to Trivedi, the Congress leader's foreign tours often coincide with the emergence of global narratives that target India's institutions, government and democratic processes.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi "meets anti-India elements abroad" and returns to launch political offensives within India on the same themes, amplifying narratives that have already been seeded internationally.

"The Congress should answer this: why does Rahul Gandhi's travel itinerary match the timeline of negative global reports on India? Why does he meet people who are known for anti-India positions? And why do controversies spike immediately after he returns?" Trivedi asked.

Trivedi said the Opposition should focus on explaining Rahul Gandhi's "mysterious overseas engagements" instead of attacking the Prime Minister's internationally mandated diplomatic missions.

"The Congress must stop misleading the public. The question today is not about PM Modi's official diplomatic commitments. The real question is Rahul Gandhi’s foreign connections, foreign sponsors, foreign audiences -- and foreign narratives that conveniently appear before every Parliament session," he said.

--IANS

