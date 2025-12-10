Bihar: Election victories of newly elected MLAs challenged in Patna High Court

Patna, Dec 10 (IANS) With the conclusion of the Bihar Assembly elections, the political battle has now shifted to the Patna High Court.

Dissatisfied with the results in several constituencies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) have filed multiple election petitions challenging the victories of newly elected MLAs.

All petitions were filed through Advocate Avnish Kumar, and the High Court has begun hearing the cases on Wednesday.

A firm judicial stance was seen in the cases concerning the Narpatganj and Madhubani seats.

RJD candidate Manish Yadav has challenged the victory of BJP MLA Devyanti Yadav from Narpatganj.

Acting on the plea, a single bench of Justice Shashi Bhushan Prasad Singh has issued a notice to the MLA.

Similarly, RLJP candidate Ganesh Kumar Mehran has questioned the election of RLM MLA Madhav Anand from the Madhubani constituency.

Justice Ashok Kumar Pandey's bench has also issued a notice to the newly elected MLA, seeking a formal response.

Two more key constituencies have come under legal scrutiny.

RJD candidate Dr Ijya Yadav from Mohiuddinnagar has filed a petition seeking to declare the election of BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh invalid.

Meanwhile, HAM candidate Dr Anil Kumar from the Tekari seat has challenged the victory of RJD MLA Ajay Kumar.

The filing of these petitions has added uncertainty for the newly elected legislators, whose fate will now depend on the legal proceedings and final decisions of the Patna High Court.

The result of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election was announced on November 14 this year, and the NDA led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convincingly won it with a big margin.

NDA secured 202 seats, including 89 seats won by BJP, 85 by JDU, 19 by Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas, 5 won by Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, and 4 seats won by Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Grand Alliance won only 35 seats in the poll.

