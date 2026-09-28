Shaan: Music of ‘Mahabali’ is designed to evoke deep devotion

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer's Kailash Kher, Shaan and actor Arya Babbar are uniting a mega Broadway-style musical titled ‘Mahabali’ launching in Dussehra.

Veteran producers Randhir Ranjan Roy and Abhishek Narayan’s 'Mahabali’ a mythological musical that reimagines the timeless epic, the Ramayana, from the perspective of Lord Hanuman.

Shaan said in a statement: "The music of MAHABALI is designed to evoke deep devotion while maintaining the theatrical momentum of a Broadway show. Every track serves as an emotional heartbeat for Hanuman’s journey."

Kailash said that the vocal landscape of Mahabali demands a raw, earth-shattering spiritual energy that matches the cosmic power of Lord Hanuman.

“Through this soundtrack, we have infused ancient mantras and powerful rhythms to create a sonic experience that doesn't just entertain, but transports the audience straight into the heart of the heavens. It is a musical awakening born out of absolute devotion,” said Kailash.

The play celebrates the enduring values of selfless service, loyalty and deep cosmic wisdom that remain alive within the country's collective memory

At its core, the musical transcends standard mythological retellings to look deeply at the emotional and spiritual depth of Hanuman. Revered as one of the Chiranjivis (immortal beings), Hanuman is portrayed not just as a divine warrior of unmatched cosmic strength, but as the ultimate symbol of humility who dedicated every victory entirely to Lord Rama.

The narrative explores how true greatness thrives in devotion rather than pride, creating a timeless inspiration that continues to guide seekers across generations.

Arya said: "Playing Ravan opposite a narrative centered on Hanuman shifts the entire dramatic friction of the story. It allows us to explore the epic clashes with a fresh, gripping intensity that live audiences have never felt before."

To translate this immense spiritual and physical scale onto the stage, the producers have brought together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Aankiet Mohan in the powerful title role of Hanuman, Arya Babbar portraying Ravan, Saanand Verma as Vistarvachie, and Pankaj Berry as Kaal Drishti, supported by performances from Mukul Nag and Aadesh Bharadwaj.

Aankiet Mohan said, "Bringing a character as emotionally complex and physically imposing as Hanuman to a live Broadway-style stage is both the greatest honour and challenge of my career.”

“ We are steering away from two-dimensional tropes to show his immense strength side-by-side with his profound, absolute humility."

Producer Randhir Ranjan Roy states, "With Mahabali, our goal is to elevate Indian mythological theatre to global production standards. By blending powerhouse storytelling, state-of-the-art stagecraft and a breathtaking audio video technique, we are reviving India’s rich cultural heritage in a format that speaks directly to modern, multi-generational audiences."

Tickets for the theatrical event are available on BookMyShow.

--IANS

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