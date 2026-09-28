India, Egypt discuss strengthening cooperation in sports, youth affairs

Cairo, Sep 28 (IANS) India and Egypt on Monday held discussions on strengthening cooperation in sports and youth affairs.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy and Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, Gohar Nabil. Reddy invited Egypt to participate in the BRICS Indigenous and Traditional Games 2026.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Gohar Nabil, Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt, for discussions on strengthening India-Egypt cooperation in sports and youth affairs," the Indian Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

"The discussions covered sports exchanges, promoting cricket in Egypt, and football engagements between India and Egypt. Ambassador also invited Egyptian participation in the BRICS Indigenous and Traditional Games 2026," it added.

Earlier on September 23, Suresh Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, on the sidelines of Sahara Expo 2026 in Cairo and discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt, on the sidelines of Sahara Expo 2026 in Cairo. They discussed avenues to deepen cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors. The Minister appreciated the participation of Indian companies at the Expo, reflecting the growing India-Egypt partnership and expanding commercial ties," the Indian Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

On September 21, Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Raafat Hindy, and the two sides exchanged views on further deepening cooperation in the communications and information technology sector.

"The discussions focused on India's success in DPI and its applicability across countries, enhancing institutional cooperation, and facilitating greater engagement between ICT sector companies from both countries," the Embassy posted on X.

Earlier this month, Suresh Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and the two sides explored new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, to explore new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Discussions centred on hospital management and pharmaceutical capacity building, fostering knowledge-sharing and stronger health systems for the future. The discussion also covered cooperation in traditional medicine, with both sides emphasising the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was on an official visit to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. During his visit, he held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, during which they discussed various issues, including bilateral ties and regional issues.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

--IANS

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