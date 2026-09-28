Asian Games: ‘Grateful for the errors made by judges, I got some rest,’ says Esha after silver

Toyota, Sep 28 (IANS) Esha Singh said the unexpected interruptions during the women’s 25m pistol final at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday ultimately worked in her favour, with the Indian shooter admitting that the stoppages gave her time to recover from mounting fatigue and pressure on her way to a silver medal.

The 21-year-old entered the final after qualifying eighth and endured a roller-coaster medal round that included multiple shoot-offs, technical interruptions and a prolonged battle with China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan for gold.

Esha eventually finished second after the final shoot-off, but said the experience itself was more significant than the medal.

“It was amazing and I’ve never had an experience like this before. Definitely going into my bucket of amazing experiences. And I’m grateful for every moment. And though it was nerve-wracking, it was amazing.”

The Indian acknowledged that she came close to elimination several times during the final. Having started strongly, Esha found herself repeatedly fighting to remain in contention before eventually securing the bronze-medal position and then advancing to the gold-medal shoot-off.

“As an athlete, I’m very aware of that when you’re playing. Of course, it’s a very distracting thought that you get. Like, I’m going to go out any second. And I was leading in the beginning, but things were not working out the way I wanted it to. But I still kept my focus on. I still knew I could do it. I fought till the heart. I tried my best. My hand did end up getting a little tired because nobody who went up to the goal shot as much as I did. But still, I think I’m going to work on it because I don’t want this to happen again. Yeah, I think overall I’m really happy with the way I played.”

Esha revealed that physical fatigue became a factor as the final progressed. She repeatedly shook and moved her shooting hand during the tense exchanges, attempting to ease the tightness that had developed without her initially noticing it.

“I think it’s because of the pressure. I think this time, in my mind, I don’t know if it was a thought or if it was really happening. But my hand was genuinely getting very, very tight and very tired without me realising. Even just the first series. So, I just tried maybe relieving or just relaxing it a bit. So, that’s what I was even telling before. I was kind of grateful for the errors and mistakes the judges were making because I got some rest. So, maybe you can call it God’s grace giving me some time off and just to think about it. It looks like a situation where the zone is breaking for an athlete. But in my case, it really helped me.”

The silver also offered Esha an opportunity to confront memories of her Olympic experience. She said the pressure she felt during qualification and the final reminded her of the difficulties she encountered previously, but added that she now felt better equipped to handle such moments.

“Yeah, the qualification I am not proud of. Nor the air. But I think this kind of pressure I did not have before. It was, I would say, on an Olympic level. And that is why I am saying I really like this whole experience of this match. Because I got to relive that moment. And I did things which I couldn’t do back then. And I think now I genuinely do feel stronger. Because even in the qualification, in the rapid, I could at least come back in the last series. Which I could not do in the precision. And which is why I think for the finals as well, I was very confident and I knew I can do it.”

Elaborating on that comparison, Esha said the difficulty lay in losing control of her duelling during the Olympics — a problem she encountered again in Aichi-Nagoya.

“I think I was trying to talk about my Olympics. Because this is kind of a very similar situation that happened. My duelling was just so out of control. I could not get my hands on things. And that’s the kind of situation I faced here after a very long time. Otherwise it was going well.

So it’s going well, you don’t have anything to work on. So this time it happened. And that’s when I was like, I really pulled it hard. And I think the last season made me realise that I am strong enough to handle this.”

Esha also spoke about the support coming from the stands, saying she could hear her father during the final and understood his frustration with the officials after the interruptions.

“I can always hear my dad. I think he was very pissed off with the judges. I get it. But of course, maybe I’ll think about it a little later. But then I can’t really express. Because that sport is not something where you can show aggression. You have to really calm it down. That is where it’s actually hard.

"Because in other sports, you get to at least maybe throw a ball harder or something. But here you can’t do that. You have to stay as calm as possible. So yeah, I think I’ll think about it a little later. But I think it has justified his reaction to it. Because those kind of errors shouldn’t be made by judges. But maybe it was an electronic error. I don’t know yet. But it's okay. Things happen.”

--IANS

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