Bangladesh: Dhaka sees spate of attacks, looting, vandalism as law and order concerns mount

Dhaka, Sep 28 (IANS) Amid mounting concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, as many as four incidents of attacks, vandalism and looting were witnessed in Dhaka over the past three days, with most of the incidents reportedly linked to attempts to take over properties, local media reported.

The first incident occurred early Friday when masked attackers demolished and looted the medical facility, Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1.

The following morning, several hundred people ransacked an office in Chand Udyan Housing in Mohammadpur, while armed miscreants attacked a house in Shyamoli Housing in Adabor.

Later that night, content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio in the ECB Chattar area was attacked and vandalised by two truckloads of people, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Reports suggest that gunfire erupted at the New Gini Properties compound at ECB Chattar on Saturday night as construction workers rested inside after completing their day’s work.

Within minutes, around 200 to 250 people stormed the premises, vandalising properties and allegedly looting valuables during an attack that lasted nearly an hour.

Content creator Salman Muqtadir’s Brownfish Studio, situated near the entrance, was among the worst affected, while nearby houses, the housing company’s office and an under-construction building were also targeted.

The attackers left the studio in a shambles, with CCTV cameras destroyed and workers alleging that their mobile phones and cash had been stolen.

Speaking to The Daily Star, two construction workers, Sohel and Munir, who were at the site, said that they had completed their work, had dinner and were resting when the attackers descended on the premises.

“The attack, vandalism, and looting began around 10:30 pm. It continued until around 11:30 pm. They entered while firing shots and beat several of us. They also looted our mobile phones and cash. They brought three pickup vans to carry away the looted goods,” they said.

The workers said police arrived after receiving information about the attack, following which a chase broke out between the police personnel and the attackers. Gunshots were heard again during the pursuit, they said.

Addressing reporters at New Gini Properties on Sunday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner Mahidul Islam said, “The attack centred on the possession and control of the land. The matter is being investigated.”

On the other hand, following the attack on Radda MCH-FP Centre, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed alleged that the BNP-linked mob stormed and demolished the nearly 50-year-old health facility, after taking security guards hostage and looting medicines, vaccines, medical equipment and cash.

“BNP's reserved-seat MP Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti is the prime accused by the locals. A healthcare centre was reduced to rubble, just before a measles-rubella vaccination drive was due to begin. This is not just the destruction of a building. It is the destruction of healthcare access for some of Dhaka’s most vulnerable citizens,” Wazed posted on X.

--IANS

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