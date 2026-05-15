Special prayers held for Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar's elevation as CM on his birthday

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President, D.K. Shivakumar’s birthday on Friday witnessed grand celebrations across the State, with Congress leaders and supporters organising special prayers, temple rituals, cake-cutting ceremonies, charity events, and public gatherings, while several leaders openly expressed hope that Shivakumar would one day become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

It may be recalled that Shivakumar is celebrating his 64th birthday today, and several of his loyal MLAs had earlier stated that the Congress high command might make an announcement on the occasion regarding the Chief Minister’s post.

Shivakumar is considered a strong contender for the CM’s post and has openly expressed his willingness to become the Chief Minister. He had also stated that both he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would soon be summoned to Delhi and they will abide by what the party high command says.

Special prayers were offered at the Durgamma Temple in Ballari on Friday on the occasion of Shivakumar’s birthday, with Congress leaders expressing hopes for his political rise in the State.

The event was organised under the leadership of Congress MP, E.Tukaram and Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA) President, Anjaneyalu. As part of the celebrations, a 65-kg cake was cut and food arrangements were made for more than 2,000 people.

Speaking to reporters, MP Tukaram said special prayers had been offered for Shivakumar’s well-being and success. “We have prayed for D.K. Shivakumar’s wishes to be fulfilled,” he said.

In remarks seen as an indirect endorsement of Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions, Tukaram suggested that the Congress high command would resolve leadership issues in Karnataka in a manner similar to Kerala.

“Just as changes happened in Kerala, the party high command will resolve issues in Karnataka too. A favourable political climate will emerge in the State in the coming days,” he said.

He added that the people had given the Congress government a mandate till 2028 and that party leaders would collectively take decisions regarding leadership matters.

“After summer, the rainy season must arrive. Nature itself is in favour of Congress,” Tukaram remarked.

Praising the Congress leadership, he said, “I was an MLA, and the party elevated me to the position of MP. Everything is happening according to the decisions of the high command.”

Meanwhile, BUDA President Anjaneyalu openly stated that prayers had been offered seeking Shivakumar’s elevation as Chief Minister.

“We have made a vow praying that D.K. Shivakumar becomes the Chief Minister. Once our wish is fulfilled, we will offer our thanksgiving to the deity,” he said.

“Our vow is known only to God and to us,” he added.

Supporters of Shivakumar also offered special prayers at the Chamarajeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagar on Friday, praying for his political success and higher responsibilities in the State.

Devotees and Shivakumar supporters performed special worship rituals at the temple and prayed that the Deputy Chief Minister would rise to the post of Chief Minister.

During the celebrations, supporters raised slogans in favour of Shivakumar, chanting, “Victory to future Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”

The temple premises witnessed enthusiastic celebrations as supporters gathered in large numbers and expressed their admiration and support for the Congress leader.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, along with several Congress leaders, gathered at Hotel Mourya in Bengaluru to extend birthday wishes to Shivakumar. The programme was organised by Congress leader Manohar. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Ramalinga Reddy conveyed his greetings to Shivakumar and praised his leadership and contribution to the party and the State government.

"Our leader Manohar celebrates birthdays of Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, every year by donating to a school for visually impaired children. This time also, the contribution has been made to celebrate Shivakumar's birthday," Minister Reddy said.

"Shivakumar has a great future ahead. He has organised the party and it is his strength," Minister Reddy said.

--IANS

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