Sports Min Mandaviya chairs high-level meeting to review India's preparation for CWG 2026

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess India’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2026 scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The meeting focused on ensuring seamless coordination among stakeholders and strengthening the support system for Indian athletes preparing for CWG 2026.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), including the Chef de Mission for CWG 2026, and officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the meeting.

"The review meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of the ministry, IOA, SAI, Gujarat government, and associated stakeholders towards ensuring comprehensive preparations for India’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow," as per the the ministry release.

During the review, the Sports Minister assessed athlete preparation, training, logistics, welfare, and coordination related to India’s CWG 2026 campaign.

Mandaviya emphasised that the government remains committed to providing every possible support to Indian athletes to help them perform at their highest level at the Games.

He also highlighted the importance of timely planning, coordination among agencies, and athlete-centric preparation to ensure a successful campaign for the country.

The meeting further discussed preparations related to the closing ceremony of CWG 2026, during which India will officially receive the baton as the host of the Commonwealth Games 2030 to be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In view of this, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior representatives from the Gujarat government also participated in the review meeting.

The meeting additionally reviewed the progress of inter-ministerial coordination efforts being undertaken by the Secretary (Sports) along with representatives from various ministries and departments regarding operational and logistical preparations for Glasgow 2026.

Discussions focused on facilitation mechanisms, coordination among departments, and ensuring the smooth execution of all arrangements concerning the Indian contingent.

Officials from SAI and the Ministry also briefed the gathering on the roadmap being prepared for the Games, including competition exposure, training schedules, deployment of support staff, and contingency planning.

--IANS

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