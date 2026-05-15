Prateek Kuhad releases new single 'Blush' from his album 'Full Moon Chamber'

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad has unveiled his first single titled “Blush” from his upcoming album "Full Moon Chamber," expected to reach music lovers on July 10 through Atlantic Records.

Speaking about his next, Kuhad said, "It's that heady feeling of infatuation that comes with meeting somebody and falling for them hard."

"Full Moon Chamber" marks Kuhad's third studio album after his debut with "The Way That Lovers Do" in 2022.

“Blush” explores themes of love, identity, and emotional transformation, capturing a period of both personal and artistic evolution.

“I went through a lot of uncertainty for a couple of years. The music industry changed. A lot changed for me personally as well. But through it all, I ended up finding a part of myself that I had lost. The album follows that arc,” Kuhad went on to explain.

Backed by L.A.-based producer Nick Ruth (Kelly Clarkson, Bakar, Lauren Spencer Smith), "Full Moon Chamber" is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 10 this year.

Uploading the track on social media, Kulhad penned, "My new single, Blush is out now – the first one from my upcoming album Full Moon Chamber. Watch & listen to it on the link in my bio. (sic)."

Following some early EPs, Kuhad made his full-length debut in 2017 with "In Tokens and Charms". He even bagged the 'Indie Album of the Year honours' from iTunes for it.

A year later, in 2018, his EP "cold/mess" debuted at #1 on Spotify India. Keeping things going, "Kasoor," released in 2020, became the first independently released track in India to claim the #1 spot on Apple Music’s all-genre chart.

Then came "Co2", which turned out to be Kuhad's most- streamed track across platforms.

Over and above this, he has also headlined festivals such as Lollapalooza India, along with sold out tours across North America, Europe, the UK, Asia and the Middle East.

--IANS

pm/