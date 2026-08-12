Nepali youths organise rally demanding entry into Indian Army as Agniveers

Kathmandu, Aug 12 (IANS) A group of Nepali youths and family members of former Indian Army personnel in Nepal organised a rally in western Pokhara city on Wednesday, demanding that Nepali youths be allowed to enlist as Agniveers under the Indian Army’s Agnipath scheme.

Gurkha recruitment into the Indian Army has been paused since 2019, initially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nepal subsequently suspended the recruitment of Nepali youths after India introduced the Agnipath scheme in 2022. Under the scheme, up to 25 per cent of recruits are retained for permanent service after four years.

The remaining 75 per cent are discharged with a one-time lump-sum payment and do not receive pensions or other long-term career benefits. The Nepali government halted the recruitment of Nepali youths into the Indian Army, arguing that the scheme was inconsistent with the provisions of the 1947 Tripartite Agreement between India, Nepal and Britain.

With employment opportunities in Nepal limited, many young people could still be interested in joining the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. However, the Nepali government has not allowed the recruitment process to resume.

The group of Nepali youths organised the rally in Pokhara, a major tourism city in western Nepal, demanding that the government reconsider its position and allow Nepali youths to join the Indian Army under the revamped recruitment scheme introduced by the Indian government.

The protest, organised by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Gorkha Brigade Nepal, was attended by former soldiers, their family members and youths who had received training to join foreign armies. The protesters carried placards demanding the resumption of recruitment of Nepali youths under the Agnipath scheme.

They said Nepali youths should be allowed to join the Indian Army as Agniveers rather than being compelled to seek employment in Gulf countries.

Among their key demands, which they shared on social media, was the immediate reopening of the Agnipath recruitment process, which they said was essential to protect employment opportunities for Nepali youths and preserve the identity and tradition associated with Gurkha soldiers.

The protesters also demanded that the registration process for organisations representing former soldiers and bearing the term “ex-servicemen” not be halted. Such organisations, they said, are necessary to safeguard the dignity, rights and interests of former soldiers.

The rally, which began at Pokhara Stadium, proceeded to the District Administration Office, where the organisers submitted a memorandum to the Chief District Officer of Kaski in the presence of a large gathering.

--IANS

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