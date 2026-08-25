Sensex, Nifty end higher as healthcare, pharma and PSU bank stocks lead gains

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The benchmark indices recovered from early losses to end Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note, supported by gains in healthcare, pharma and public sector bank stocks.

The Sensex rose 286.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 77,656.09, while the Nifty gained 115.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 24,334.55.

Among the Nifty constituents, Adani Enterprises, Max Healthcare Institute and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise emerged as the top gainers, lending strength to the broader market sentiment.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index advanced 0.54 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index declined marginally by 0.1 per cent.

Sectoral performance remained mixed, with the Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank indices outperforming the broader market. On the other hand, the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Metal indices remained under pressure.

Market experts said that the much-anticipated U.S. sanctions against Iran fell short of market expectations, causing crude oil prices and bond yields to moderate from their recent peaks.

"This relief in energy costs aided a moderately positive close today on the monthly expiry day," an analyst stated.

"Market participants are now awaiting upcoming inflation data and comments from the Fed Chair later this week for better clarity on the inflation and interest rate outlook. However, near-term cautiousness is expected to continue for Indian equities as unresolved U.S.-Iran tensions keep oil prices and bond yields relatively elevated, leaving investors sensitive to sudden shifts in the Middle East geopolitical landscape," the expert noted.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee led Asian currency gains as the combination of heavy central bank intervention and tumbling crude oil prices breathed fresh life into the domestic unit.

"From a technical front, spot USDINR maintains immediate support near 95.25 alongside overhead resistance positioned at 95.75," an analyst stated.

--IANS

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