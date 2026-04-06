Assam polls: Senior Congress leader quits during Kharge’s rally

Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) In a significant setback for the Assam unit of the Congress ahead of the culmination of election campaigning, senior party leader Surya Kanta Sarkar resigned from the party on Monday, the same day as a high-profile rally addressed by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Cachar district. ​

Sarkar, who had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Silchar constituency on a Congress ticket, submitted his resignation from the party's primary membership, citing deep dissatisfaction with its internal functioning and leadership in the state. ​

In his resignation letter addressed to the Congress President, Sarkar said he was stepping down “with a heavy heart,” alleging that repeated attempts to raise organisational issues had gone unaddressed. ​

He noted that despite his “sincere dedication and continued commitment,” there had been no visible effort by party leadership to resolve key concerns. ​

He further expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of accountability among certain office bearers and claimed that his concerns were not given due importance. ​

Sarkar also hinted at possible bias, stating that at times it appeared his background as a member of a Scheduled community may have contributed to the neglect of his issues. ​

Raising questions over the functioning of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Sarkar alleged that organisational appointments and key decisions, particularly in the Barak Valley, were increasingly influenced by considerations other than merit and grassroots contributions. ​

He said the pattern of selections for committees and electoral recommendations did not always reflect the hard work of genuine party workers. ​

“In view of these circumstances, I find it increasingly difficult to continue my association with the party,” Sarkar stated in his letter, confirming his resignation from primary membership. ​

Despite his resignation, Sarkar expressed gratitude to his supporters and voters, stating that their trust and encouragement had been his greatest strength. ​

He also affirmed his continued commitment to public service. ​

The timing of Sarkar’s exit during Kharge’s rally in Borkhola has drawn attention in political circles, with observers viewing it as an embarrassing development for the Congress at a crucial juncture, even as campaigning enters its final phase in Assam. ​

--IANS

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