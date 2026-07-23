Selena Gomez pens thank you note for b’day: Every day I get to create because of all of you

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who has turned 34, penned a note filled with gratitude for her fans for showering her with birthday wishes and said that every single day she gets to create because of them.

Gomez shared two pictures from her birthday celebrations. In the image, the actress-singer is seen blowing a candle placed on a tiramisu cake.

For the caption, she wrote: “First, I have to thank you each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes. Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world.”

She added: “Little me would never believe I’d get to celebrate my birthday alongside 6 years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today. Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU.”

“Thank you for believing in this work and for being part of this journey.”

Selena started dating record producer Benny Blanco in June 2023. She formally announced their engagement in December 2024 following a period of media rumors The couple were married on September 27, 2025.

Gomez began her career as a child actress on the children's television series Barney & Friends and emerged as a teen idol with Wizards of Waverly Place. She then released three albums Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain and When the Sun Goes Down.

She has starred in films, including Another Cinderella Story, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Hotel Transylvania film franchise, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don't Die and Emilia Pérez.

Gomez has produced series such as 13 Reasons Why, and Selena + Chef, and Only Murders in the Building since 2021.

Her accolades include an Actor Award, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a Cannes Film Festival Award, two MTV Video Music Awards and 16 Guinness World Records.

--IANS

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