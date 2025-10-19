October 19, 2025 2:48 PM हिंदी

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make red carpet debut as married couple

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez is exuding charm and the newlywed glow. The actress-singer, 33, attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles with husband Benny Blanco weeks after the couple tied the knot.

For the event, which raises money for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Selena Gomez donned a glamorous black gown featuring sparkly embellishments, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She paired the dress with a black suit jacket on top of her, a bold red lip and her hair in an updo. Blanco, 27, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black jacket and pants, which he paired with a blue dress shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top.

As per ‘People’, the Academy Museum Gala honours Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and SNL‘s Bowen Yang.

The annual gathering took place a day after the Daytime Emmy Awards, where Selena Gomez was nominated in the Outstanding Culinary Series for her work on ‘Selena + Restaurant’.

Last year's event brought in $11 million, as per Deadline.

Selena Gomez is a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee, having been previously nominated for ‘Selena + Chef’ (2020) and its holiday spin-off.

When she spoke with ‘People’ in 2022, she had opened up about how her show has come so far. "Season 1, I was a complete disaster, and not to say I still don't have my moments, but I've come a long way. I love it when I get the chance to cook for my friends and family”.

Her latest series ‘Selena + Restaurant’ is up for Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series. The show premiered on Max in May 2024 and features Gomez exploring the competitive L.A. food scene with her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, while also learning about the ins and outs of the restaurant industry.

