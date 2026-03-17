Khaka, Mlaba guide South Africa to series-levelling win against New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Hamilton, March 17 (IANS) South Africa Women delivered a clinical all-round performance to beat New Zealand Women by 18 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series, relying on a strong batting display from the top-order batters and disciplined bowling by Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba to gain control of the match.

Asked to bat first, South Africa got off to a brisk start through Sune Luus and Tazmin Brits, who stitched together a fluent 62-run opening stand. Luus was the early aggressor, striking 31 off 21 balls with five boundaries and a six before falling to Amelia Kerr. Brits then took charge, anchoring the innings with a well-crafted 53 off 43 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt provided stability in the middle overs with a composed 41 off 33 balls, ensuring the innings did not lose momentum despite regular wickets. South Africa crossed the 100-run mark in the 11th over, but a brief slowdown followed as New Zealand’s spinners applied the brakes.

However, a late flourish turned the tide decisively. Kayla Reyneke provided the finishing kick with a blistering unbeaten 28 off just nine balls, smashing three consecutive sixes in the final over off Sophie Devine. Her late onslaught propelled South Africa to a formidable 177/5 in their 20 overs.

In response, New Zealand began on a positive note despite losing a couple of early wickets. Amelia Kerr counterattacked with a quickfire 32 off 18 balls, striking six boundaries, while Sophie Devine added 25 off 18 as the hosts raced to 71/3 inside seven overs.

Just as New Zealand looked well-placed, South Africa’s bowlers triggered a collapse. Ayabonga Khaka led the charge with a superb spell, finishing with 4-27, removing key batters including Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday in quick succession. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba complemented her brilliantly, claiming 3-27 and breaking the crucial partnership by dismissing both Amelia Kerr and, later, Suzie Bates.

The middle overs proved decisive as New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals, slipping from a promising position to 111/7. Despite a late effort from Izzy Sharp, who top-scored with 29, and a brief cameo from Jess Kerr (14), the required rate kept climbing.

South Africa maintained composure in the death overs, with Khaka returning to pick up another wicket and seal the game. A run-out in the final over ended New Zealand’s innings at 159/9, falling 18 runs short.

With this comprehensive effort, South Africa not only sealed the match but also leveled the five-game series 1-1.

Brief scores: South Africa Women 177/5 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 53, Laura Wolvaardt 41; Amelia Kerr 2-29, Jess Kerr 2-34) beat New Zealand Women 159/10 in 19.1 overs (Amelia Kerr 32, Izzy Sharp 29; Ayabonga Khaka 4-27, Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-27) by 18 runs.

--IANS

vi/