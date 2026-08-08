Secular voices under great pressure as extremists gain ground in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka, Aug 8 (IANS) Bangladesh is witnessing a worrying shift, with secular voices, women's rights and freedom of expression appearing increasingly vulnerable, while individuals linked to extremist violence are receiving increasing sympathy and organised support, a report has stated.

Amid the recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and materials used for making explosives across Dhaka in recent months, police headquarters has warned of the possibility of militant strikes. Intelligence inputs received by counter-terrorism units suggest that extremist groups are trying to revive their networks by attracting recruits through digital platforms. Authorities have also reportedly arrested several people over suspected links to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a report in Bangladesh's 'Daily Sun' newspaper mentioned.

“This is not merely an external concern. Rumours that some former militants were released during the recent political transition have added to public anxiety. Experience suggests that extremist organisations often remain dormant, waiting for favourable circumstances before exploiting weaknesses in state institutions,” it mentioned.

The report noted that the international community has been closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh, with several foreign embassies updating their travel advisories. It cited international research organisations which have warned that extremist groups are attempting to exploit the political vacuum that emerged after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

“It would be unwise to accept every such assessment uncritically. Equally, dismissing them as irrational fears of outsiders would also be a mistake. Instead, they should encourage serious domestic reflection,” the report noted.

Simultaneously, a disturbing reality is unfolding on Bangladesh’s streets, where rising intolerance appears to be placing ordinary citizens at the greatest risk.

Citing the case of Beauty Rani Pal, head teacher of a primary school in Bangladesh's Sylhet district, the report said this incident reflected the growing trend. After she shared a simple video of herself dancing to a classic Bengali song on social media, she faced a coordinated wave of online harassment, moral policing and abusive comments.

Although she later received support from many quarters, the episode underscored how vulnerable women in Bangladesh remain to intimidation and social pressure, the report noted.

“Perhaps the greatest irony lies here. A woman faces widespread condemnation for posting a harmless dance video, while campaigns seeking impunity for a fugitive convicted in multiple murder cases appear to enjoy institutional support. A schoolteacher is threatened for expressing personal joy, yet individuals linked to violent extremism are increasingly finding public defenders. Some have even attempted to portray them as victims of political persecution. This inversion of public priorities should concern everyone,” Daily Sun detailed.

--IANS

scor/as