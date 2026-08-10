Thousands of Kanwariyas, devotees flock to Shiva Temples in UP, U’khand on 2nd Monday of Shravan

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The second Monday of the holy month of Shravan witnessed large gatherings of Kanwariyas and devotees at prominent Shiva temples and religious sites across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with pilgrims offering Ganga water and performing prayers amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bol Bam”.

In Prayagraj, large groups of Kanwariyas gathered in the Daraganj area to collect holy Ganga water for Jalabhishek, with devotees undertaking the pilgrimage as part of the ongoing Shravan observances.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee said, “We are offering holy water at Dashashwamedh Ghat and then heading to Kashi Vishwanath Temple,” highlighting the traditional practice of carrying sacred Ganga water for offering at Lord Shiva temples.

The second Monday also saw a massive gathering at Shiva temples across Prayagraj. Dashashwamedh and Brahmeshwar Mahadev temples echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bol Bam” as devotees offered Ganga water and prayed for blessings, prosperity and the fulfilment of their wishes.

A devotee at the temple said the shrine holds immense religious significance.

“This is a very ancient temple. Devotees who come here perform their prayers and rituals in a proper and orderly manner. The temple holds great religious significance, and it is believed that the wishes of devotees who pray here are fulfilled,” the devotee said.

Shom Ji Shastri, a temple priest, explained the religious significance of the site and its association with Lord Brahma.

“The main significance of this place is that, in ancient times, Lord Brahma performed an Ashwamedha Yajna here and established Brahmeshwar Mahadev before beginning the creation of the universe. There are two Shiva Lingams here, Dashashwamedh Mahadev and Brahmeshwar Mahadev. The present Dashashwamedh Mahadev is believed to be self-manifested,” he said.

In Ayodhya, a large number of Kanwariyas and devotees gathered at the Siddh Peeth Hanumangarhi to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Devotees performed darshan and offered prayers amid the festive religious atmosphere accompanying the second Monday of Shravan.

Meanwhile, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, a large crowd of Kanwariyas gathered at the ancient Neelkanth Mahadev Temple from midnight. Devotees performed Jalabhishek and offered milk, flowers and fruits to Lord Shiva while continuously chanting “Har Har Mahadev”.

Police and local administration officials remained deployed at the temple to maintain security, regulate the movement of pilgrims and manage the large crowds.

The second Monday of Shravan is considered particularly significant by Shiva devotees, and the Kanwar pilgrimage sees large numbers of pilgrims travelling on foot to collect and carry holy Ganga water for Jalabhishek. Across the religious centres, the observances were marked by devotion, traditional rituals and chants dedicated to Lord Shiva.

--IANS

rs/dpb