Critical minerals mission gives India strong platform for industrial growth: Report

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) India has laid the foundations for a resilient and self-reliant critical minerals ecosystem through policy initiatives, domestic exploration and strategic international partnerships with the next phase focused on building processing and manufacturing capabilities, according to a report released on Tuesday.

According to a report by strategic affairs think tank Synergia Foundation, critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper, rare earth elements, gallium, germanium, vanadium and tungsten are increasingly becoming essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy, semiconductors, defence systems and digital infrastructure.

It noted that the National Critical Mineral Mission has created a comprehensive framework spanning exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing, recycling, overseas asset acquisition, research and development and processing infrastructure.

"India's critical minerals challenge is not simply about what lies beneath the ground. It is about whether we can convert mineral potential into reliable strategic supply," Lt Gen GAV Reddy (Retd), Chief Strategic Officer, Synergia Foundation, said.

"The real advantage lies in processing, refining, recycling, technology and downstream manufacturing. A mineral in the ground is not security until it enters the supply chain," he added.

Synergia Foundation Founder and President Tobby Simon said critical minerals were now central to economic growth, industrial development and national security.

"India's next phase of growth will depend on securing the materials that sit at the foundation of our energy, technology and defence ambitions. The objective should not be complete self-sufficiency. It should be strategic resilience," Simon said.

According to the report, India has already taken important steps through domestic exploration efforts and overseas resource partnerships and now has an opportunity to build a fully integrated critical minerals value chain.

It noted that the country's strategy should focus on expanding domestic processing and refining capacity, securing diverse international supply partnerships and linking mineral security with downstream industries such as electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, renewable energy and defence manufacturing.

The think tank recommended the development of processing parks, refining and separation facilities, recycling infrastructure and testing and certification capabilities, particularly for minerals critical to advanced manufacturing and national security.

The think tank said the global race for critical minerals presents a significant opportunity for India to strengthen industrial resilience and enhance its role in future technology supply chains.

--IANS

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