Second Ahmedabad–London Air India flight cancelled amid technical concerns (Ld)

Just days after the devastating crash of Air India flight AI-171, another blow struck the Ahmedabad–London route as flight AI-159, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was cancelled on Tuesday due to a suspected technical fault.

The aircraft, which was scheduled to depart at 1:10 PM, was grounded hours before take-off after routine pre-flight checks flagged the issue.

According to airline sources, the glitch was caught during standard maintenance procedures — a move that potentially averted a major crisis and ensured passenger safety.

However, the abrupt cancellation caused chaos at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, with scores of international passengers stranded, many of them already reeling from anxiety sparked by last week’s tragedy.

This is the second cancellation on the Ahmedabad–London route in just four days.

The previous flight on June 14 was also scrapped following the crash, which killed 241 people on board and many others on the ground, taking the toll till now to 270.

Since then, Air India has retired the flight number AI-171, replacing it with AI-159 as a symbolic reset.

While the airline reiterates that “passenger safety is paramount,” repeated disruptions have triggered growing concern and frustration among travellers.

The airline has yet to issue a formal statement on rebooking arrangements or compensation for Tuesday’s affected passengers.

Meanwhile, four days after the devastating crash of Air India flight AI-171 en route from Ahmedabad to London, authorities have confirmed that 144 DNA samples have been successfully matched as of 12:00 PM today, according to Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi.

The identification process is being led by a combined team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory and the National Forensic Sciences University, working round-the-clock to bring clarity and closure to grieving families.

"This is a highly sensitive and emotional task. Every match is not just a technical confirmation, but a step toward giving closure to families waiting in anguish," an official from the forensic unit said.

Emergency response teams remain stationed at the crash site in Meghani Nagar, where investigators continue to recover personal belongings and body fragments amid the wreckage.

Authorities have stated that all efforts are being made to ensure the dignity of the deceased and transparency in communication with the victims’ relatives.

