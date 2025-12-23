Dipika Kakar shares a romantic video with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, calls him 'mera sukoon'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Television star couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to their social media account to share a romance-filled video of themselves.

In the video, the actress is seen wearing an Indian salwar kameez with a winter coat over it and is seen lost in her own world and deep into her thoughts.

Her husband, Shoaib, in the next half of the video, is seen holding her hands, their fingers intertwined, and letting his wife rest on his shoulder. For the background song, Dipika chose the hit retro song, 'Tera Mera Pyaar Amar', and for the caption, Dipika wrote, 'Mera Sukoon'.

For the uninitiated, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar first met on the sets of their hit show Sasural Simar Ka, a decade ago, where they essayed the role of husband and wife.

Their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into real-life romance soon after. After dating for nearly five years, the couple got married in a Nikah ceremony on February 22, 2018, in Shoaib's hometown, Maudaha, near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Post marriage, Dipika converted to Islam and adopted the name Faiza.

Shoaib and his wife, Dipika Kakar, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rohan, on June 21, 2023.

They announced the good news on social media, expressing immense gratitude. The couple welcomed their firstborn after five years of marriage.

Despite public discussions around her conversion, the couple has stated that they remain unaffected by trolls and said that their relationship is based on mutual respect, understanding.

Shoaib and Dipika are touted to be among television's most loved couples. Their regular YouTube vlogs offer a glimpse into their personal lives and have gained massive popularity with millions of subscribers.

The couple often share videos of their two-and-a-half-year-old baby boy Ruhaan and also give a glimpse into their day-to-day lives.

