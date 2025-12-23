Shilpa Shinde on comparisons with Shubhangi Atre: 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai' was always Shilpa Shinde

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde, who is back as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0, talking to IANS, spoke of how she sees no comparison of herself with the former Angoori Bhabhi, aka Shubhangi Atre.

The actress, talking to IANS, also said how people drawing comparisons between her and Shubhangi Atre don't bother her at all. “I don’t see any comparison at all. I am sorry, but I can’t compare myself with anyone,” said Shilpa.

She added, “Bhabi ji was always Shilpa Shinde, and that is why I am here after ten years. This is not overconfidence; this is my hard work. I have made my own place, and I have proved myself.”

The actress spoke about returning as Angoori Bhabhi and elaborated on whether it was a challenge for her to get into the shoes of the character after 10 years.

“There is no big challenge in this. When I returned to the show, it felt like I was starting the show from where I had left off. So, there wasn’t any particular challenge. The only challenge is that people should see me as this character and not look for Shilpa or Shinde in it. That, for me, is the real challenge.”

She added, “However, story-wise and comedy-wise, I feel it’s important to make a place in people’s hearts, because a lot of things change. There is a slight change in the story, but the fun element will still feel like the streets of Kanpur, even within the haveli. So I think it will be even more enjoyable.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa Shinde will be seen essaying the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. The actress who was a part of the TV show in 2016 was later replaced by actress Shubhangi Atre.

