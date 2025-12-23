Timothee Chalamet stands firm on ‘Marty Supreme’ press tour comments

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet isn’t backing down. The actor has defended his behaviour on the Marty Supreme press tour.

The 29-year-old actor has been using interviews to talk up his performance as table tennis player Marty Mauser in the upcoming movie but has stressed that he has made such comments to channel the "spirit" of his alter ego, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Timothee told IndieWire, "This is the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren't really put out. It's a movie about the pursuit of a dream”.

He further mentioned, “I'm leaving it on the field. Whether it's the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I'm trying to get this out in the biggest way possible. In the spirit of Marty Mauser".

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor had faced criticism for one interview where he suggested that Marty Supreme was his best acting role yet after giving "top-of-the-line performances" for the last "seven, eight" years.

The ‘Dune’ star added, "I don't want people to take it for granted. I don't want to take it for granted. This is really some top-level s***”.

Timothee also made ambiguous comments on Good Morning America, which were inferred by some as a prediction that he will be winning an Oscar next year for his role in the movie.

He said, "I want the movie to succeed. I want everything to win. The real truth is that Marty Supreme, I feel confident to the degree that by next summer. I'm confident I know what it's gonna be by next summer”.

The actor recently revealed that he spent seven years trying to master table tennis before production on the film started.

He told the BBC last week, "I got approached with this project in 2018. So that basically gave me six, seven years to prepare on and off. In all my downtime, I would train as much as possible”.

The ‘Wonka’ star even practiced his table tennis when he was filming other movies.

He said, "Certainly, by the time ‘The French Dispatch’ was coming out (in 2021), I have a video, at risk of being unrelatable, I was in a beautiful Airbnb on a cliffside for the Cannes Film Festival. And I had a table with me. So I have a video of training with friends. It's like a gorgeous sunset”.

