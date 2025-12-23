December 24, 2025 2:07 AM हिंदी

Timothee Chalamet stands firm on ‘Marty Supreme’ press tour comments

Timothee Chalamet stands firm on ‘Marty Supreme’ press tour comments

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet isn’t backing down. The actor has defended his behaviour on the Marty Supreme press tour.

The 29-year-old actor has been using interviews to talk up his performance as table tennis player Marty Mauser in the upcoming movie but has stressed that he has made such comments to channel the "spirit" of his alter ego, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Timothee told IndieWire, "This is the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren't really put out. It's a movie about the pursuit of a dream”.

He further mentioned, “I'm leaving it on the field. Whether it's the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I'm trying to get this out in the biggest way possible. In the spirit of Marty Mauser".

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor had faced criticism for one interview where he suggested that Marty Supreme was his best acting role yet after giving "top-of-the-line performances" for the last "seven, eight" years.

The ‘Dune’ star added, "I don't want people to take it for granted. I don't want to take it for granted. This is really some top-level s***”.

Timothee also made ambiguous comments on Good Morning America, which were inferred by some as a prediction that he will be winning an Oscar next year for his role in the movie.

He said, "I want the movie to succeed. I want everything to win. The real truth is that Marty Supreme, I feel confident to the degree that by next summer. I'm confident I know what it's gonna be by next summer”.

The actor recently revealed that he spent seven years trying to master table tennis before production on the film started.

He told the BBC last week, "I got approached with this project in 2018. So that basically gave me six, seven years to prepare on and off. In all my downtime, I would train as much as possible”.

The ‘Wonka’ star even practiced his table tennis when he was filming other movies.

He said, "Certainly, by the time ‘The French Dispatch’ was coming out (in 2021), I have a video, at risk of being unrelatable, I was in a beautiful Airbnb on a cliffside for the Cannes Film Festival. And I had a table with me. So I have a video of training with friends. It's like a gorgeous sunset”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Timothee Chalamet stands firm on ‘Marty Supreme’ press tour comments

Timothee Chalamet stands firm on ‘Marty Supreme’ press tour comments

People in Varanasi to get 24 'Smart Parks' with yoga, walking & gym facilities near their homes

People in Varanasi to get 24 'Smart Parks' with yoga, walking & gym facilities near their homes

Kal Ho Na Ho's Lajjo aka Sushma Seth turns 90, daughter Divya Seth pens a beautiful note

Kal Ho Na Ho's Lajjo aka Sushma Seth turns 90, daughter Divya Seth pens a beautiful note

Cricket always teaches you things, it’s important to accept your weaknesses, says India opener Shafali Verma after guiding India to victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo credit: Women BCCI

2nd T20I: Cricket always teaches you things, it’s important to accept your weaknesses, says Shafali Verma

Dipika Kakar shares a romantic video with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, calls him 'mera sukoon'

Dipika Kakar shares a romantic video with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, calls him 'mera sukoon'

Ghumanhera Riser’s, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, S.G.P.C. Academy win on Day 1 of 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B in Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, S.G.P.C. Academy win on Day 1

Lennox earns first call-up; Santner, Henry, and Jamieson return for T20 tour of India. Photo credit: NZC

Lennox earns first call-up; Santner, Henry, and Jamieson return for T20 tour of India

Shilpa Shinde on comparisons with Shubhangi Atre: 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai' was always Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde on comparisons with Shubhangi Atre: 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai' was always Shilpa Shinde

Don't harass voters by summoning them for minor issues during SIR's hearing process, says Trinamool to EC

Don't harass voters by summoning them for minor issues during SIR's hearing process, says Trinamool to EC

As a bowling unit, we struggled to adapt, says Chamari Athapaththu after seven-wicket defeat in the second T20I match against India at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: As a bowling unit, we struggled to adapt, says Athapaththu after seven-wicket defeat