Kal Ho Na Ho's Lajjo aka Sushma Seth turns 90, daughter Divya Seth pens a beautiful note

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Divya Seth Shah took to her social media account to wish her veteran actress mother, Sushma Seth, on her 90th birthday.

Sharing a carousel post featuring pictures of her mother along with herself, her late daughter Mihika and her other family and friends.

“Today and every day we celebrate you, Mum. Your Integrity Your Talent Your Empathy Your insight Your love in every lifetime – may we be yours. 90,” with a fit arm emoticon. Her mother, Sushma Seth, has been a part of the Bollywood industry for many decades.

Along with her other roles, she is popularly remembered as Shah Rukh Khan, aka Rahul’s, grandmother in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham or for Laajo in the movie Kal Ho Na Ho.

Talking about Divya Seth, the actress resumed work and was back on sets a few days ago. The actress had documented the first day of her shoot after the demise of her daughter.

She had shared a video on her social media, showcasing her day as she prepared for the shoot.

She also penned a long note in the caption that read, “I approached my first shoot day after you left with much trepidation. What if I couldn’t bear it? What if I dissolved into tears? What if you were right there, holding my hand, cheering me on, just not at the door to see me off at 4:00 am or asking me when I had returned if I had eaten But I will soldier on. It’s the only way I know how to survive.”

For the uninitiated, Divya Seth Shah’s daughter Mihika Shah, aged 23, passed away on August 5, 2024, in Mumbai. She passed away following a brief illness that included a high-grade fever and a seizure. It left the family and the film-TV community in deep mourning.

On the work front, Divya began her career in the late 1980s and gained popularity through television, especially with the iconic sitcom ‘Hum Log’.

She has also been a part of hit movies like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Jab We Met’, and ‘Haider’.

