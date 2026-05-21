May 21, 2026 7:00 PM हिंदी

Over 58,500 PNG consumers surrender LPG connections, adequate petrol and diesel stock: Centre

Over 58,500 PNG consumers surrender LPG connections, adequate petrol and diesel stock: Centre

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) More than 58,500 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections till May 20, the government said on Thursday, adding that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country.

The government advised citizens to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as it is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG.

“Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information,” said the government during the regular briefing.

Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to about 99 per cent on an industry basis on May 20.

“The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to about 96 per cent to prevent diversion. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer. During the last three days, about 1.34 crore LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.32 crore LPG cylinders,” said Petroleum Ministry.

On Wednesday, about 47.51 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 45.36 lakh LPG cylinders.

The ministry further stated that during the last three days, about 1.87 lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders were sold.

Moreover, since March, about 7.64 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 2.81 lakh connections, taking the total to 10.45 lakh connections.

Further, about 7.99 lakh customers registered for new connections.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways provided an update on the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf, detailing the measures being undertaken to ensure the safety and security of Indian vessels and crew in the region. It was stated that:

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.

“All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels or foreign vessels with Indian crew has been reported in the past 72 hours,” it informed.

The ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,316 Indian seafarers so far, including 99 in the last 72 hours from various locations across the Gulf region.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans made me who I am today, adopted me as son of their own land, says Dinesh Karthik. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: RCB fans made me who I am today, adopted me as son of their own land, says Dinesh Karthik

Hridhaan Shah takes out Malaysian top seed, Muhammad Haiqal Hazim Bin Syarudin, in boys’ U-17 pre-quarters of the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Asian Jr squash: Hridhaan Shah takes out Malaysian top seed in boys’ U-17 pre-quarters

LIC posts 23 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 23,467 crore, declares dividend of Rs 10

LIC posts 23 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 23,467 crore, declares dividend of Rs 10

India calls for making BRICS counter-terrorism body more resilient, future-ready

India calls for making BRICS counter-terrorism body more resilient, future-ready

Ahmedabad to spearhead nationwide ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ celebrations for Commonwealth Games Day

Ahmedabad to spearhead nationwide ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ celebrations for Commonwealth Games Day

'I will always be grateful to this club,' says Bernardo De Silva ahead of his farewell match with Manchester City against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: @ManchesterCity

'I will always be grateful to this club,' says Bernardo ahead of Man City farewell

Pakistan: Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam and married to 41-year-old Muslim man

Pakistan: Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam and married to 41-year-old Muslim man

Probe into Abhishek Banerjee's alleged property tests Trinamool leadership

Probe into Abhishek Banerjee's alleged property tests Trinamool leadership

Team bonding, role clarity key to T20 Mumbai League title defence, says MSC Maratha Royals, captain Siddhesh Lad. Photo credit: MCA

Team bonding, role clarity key to T20 Mumbai League title defence, says Maratha Royals' captain Lad

Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery

Delhi-NCR sizzles round the clock as warm nights worsen heat misery