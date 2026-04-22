April 22, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Seafood exports surpass Rs 72,000 crore in FY26, frozen shrimp growth driver

Seafood exports surpass Rs 72,000 crore in FY26, frozen shrimp growth driver

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India’s seafood exports surged to a record Rs 72,325.82 crore ($8.28 billion) in FY26, with volumes reaching 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, according to provisional data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

Frozen shrimp remained the primary growth driver, contributing Rs 47,973.13 crore ($5.51 billion), accounting for over two-thirds of total export earnings.

Shipments of shrimp grew 4.6 per cent in volume and 6.35 per cent in value, reinforcing its dominance in India’s marine products export basket, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

According to an official statement, the US retained its position as the largest export destination, with imports totalling $2.32 billion. However, shipments to the US declined by 19.8 per cent in volume and 14.5 per cent in value, reflecting primarily the impact of reciprocal tariffs.

This decline was offset by robust growth in alternative markets such as China, EU and Southeast Asian countries.

Exports to China, the second-largest destination, rose 22.7 per cent in value and 20.1 per cent in volume.

The European Union posted strong gains, with exports increasing by 37.9 per cent in value and 35.2 per cent in volume.

Southeast Asia also recorded significant expansion, with growth of over 36.1 per cent and 28.2 per cent in value and volume, respectively.

“Exports to Japan grew 6.55 per cent by value, while those to West Asia showed a marginal decline of 0.55 per cent, due to the turmoil in the region during the fag end of the financial year,” said the statement.

On the product side, exports of frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried items, and live products showed positive momentum, while chilled products declined.

The export of the surimi, fishmeal and fish oil reported improved performance.

The top five ports — Vizag, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai — accounted for nearly 64 per cent of total export value, highlighting their continued importance in India’s seafood export supply chain.

The government has initiated a series of targeted measures aimed at strengthening fisheries and aquaculture, modernising value chains and expanding seafood exports.

—IANS

na/

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