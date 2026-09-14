Scooter Braun gushes over his 'true partnership' with Sydney Sweeney in heartfelt post

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Music producer Scooter Braun has reflected on his "true partnership" with Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, as he shared a heartfelt tribute for the actress on her 29th birthday.

The actress recently celebrated her special day, and her boyfriend marked the occasion by posting a video showing the couple dancing outside a castle admitting the actress "surprised him" and describing her as "the exception to every rule".

He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the woman who is the exception to every rule. The person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived. You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger. You’ve made the ordinary feel exciting and the future feel like something I can’t wait to get to”.

He added, "A giggle can change an entire day. And I love how corny we can be together, because nothing else matters. There are a million things I could say, but the ones that matter most are just for you. Happy birthday Syd. Many more celebrations ahead. I love you”.

The tribute comes amid reports the relationship has turned serious since the pair first started dating last year.

They first connected around Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice in June 2025 and were linked romantically in September 2025. What began casually reportedly became serious by late 2025. They went Instagram-official in April 2026 and have since appeared together publicly, including at Stagecoach and the Venice Film Festival.

--IANS

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