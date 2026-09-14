Mom-to-be Samantha drops dreamy glimpses from her traditional baby shower

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu provided a sneak peek into her traditional baby shower on Monday.

She took to her official IG handle and posted a couple of dreamy sneak peeks from the ceremony, for which the 'Yashoda' actress wore a yellow ethnic attire with open hair and minimalistic makeup. For jewellery, she went for a silver choker, with complementing earrings and bangles.

In the caption, Samantha stressed the importance of our traditions, revealing that she has always had a deep sense of respect for our rituals.

She added that the energy created through the chanting of mantras has been passed down to us by our ancestors through generations.

Her caption read, "I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations (sic)."

'RRR' actor Ram Charan's better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented on the post, "So lovely".

Actress Nazriya Nazim also dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

Samantha's filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru was also seen taking part in the festivities, along with other family members in these glimpses.

Samantha confirmed her pregnancy during the success meet of her latest release, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'. The 'Majili' actress said that she will be taking a maternity break.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha shared.

She has been treating the netizens with adorable glimpses of her pregnancy journey ever since.

Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the popular director duo Raj & DK, in December 2025.

It is believed that the lovebirds first met during the shoot of 'The Family Man 2'.

--IANS

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