SC to take up Delhi-NCR pollution, stubble burning, green crackers today

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday matters concerning rising pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), stubble burning and the sale of 'green' firecrackers ahead of the Diwali festival.

The hearing comes amid concerns over deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and the measures required to control pollution during the festive season. The court is expected to consider issues related to firecracker manufacturing and use, along with other steps aimed at curbing pollution in the region.

Under an earlier Supreme Court order issued to address air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the manufacturing, storage and use of all types of firecrackers remain completely prohibited.

The restrictions were imposed as part of efforts to tackle the region's pollution crisis and limit activities that could further worsen air quality.

During the previous hearing, however, the Supreme Court had indicated the possibility of granting a limited relaxation in the restrictions. It allowed firecracker manufacturers to produce 'green' firecrackers for the Delhi-NCR region, while making it clear that permission to manufacture these products would not automatically allow their sale.

The court had specifically clarified that although production of green firecrackers could be permitted under the proposed relaxation, their sale would not be allowed at that stage. The issue of permitting their sale is therefore expected to remain an important aspect of the proceedings ahead of Diwali.

The Supreme Court had also directed the Central Government to consult all relevant stakeholders and work towards formulating a balanced policy on the manufacturing and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, the apex court had also stated that public awareness and voluntary participation would be more effective in addressing the problem of firecracker-induced air pollution in Delhi-NCR than imposing restrictive orders that could be difficult to enforce on the ground.

--IANS

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