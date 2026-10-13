SC summons Delhi Police over alleged assault on women journalists covering protests

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday took serious note of allegations that women journalists covering protests in the national capital were assaulted by police personnel and directed a senior Delhi Police officer to remain present during the hearing on Thursday to explain the matter.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana made the observation after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), seeking safeguards for journalists covering protests, particularly women journalists.

"We would like some senior officer to remain present here and explain," the CJI Kant-led Bench said, indicating that the police would have to explain the allegations.

The development comes amid allegations that journalists covering protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar were manhandled, detained and obstructed while discharging their professional duties on October 10 and 11.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan also mentioned a separate contempt petition alleging that the police had assaulted journalists in violation of the Supreme Court’s October 10 order.

The apex court had directed the authorities to ensure that lawyers, journalists and other professionals were not hindered in discharging their professional duties.

The directions were passed by a Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana while hearing contempt petitions alleging violations of its order concerning restrictions imposed ahead of the proposed protest.

It had also directed the authorities to ensure the normal functioning of Metro and railway services, uninterrupted internet connectivity and free movement of people, subject to traffic regulations and public order requirements.

The Supreme Court had also directed that there should be no detention except in accordance with the procedure established by law, particularly in the case of peaceful and unarmed gatherings outside areas where prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force.

--IANS

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