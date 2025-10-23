Proud to see SBI receiving global recognition as it advances India's growth story: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector lender in the country, on Thursday said it has received two prestigious awards -- World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025 -- from New York-based Global Finance, a feat hailed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

In an X post, Goyal said he is proud to see “our very own State Bank of India honoured with two prestigious titles by Global Finance, New York, at the 2025 Best Bank Awards Ceremony for its outstanding service and customer trust worldwide”.

“Heartiest congratulations to the entire SBI family on this well-deserved recognition. SBI's steadfast commitment to financial inclusion and its continuous efforts to serve every section of society is a testament to the pivotal role it is playing in advancing India's growth story,” the minister said.

The award was felicitated by the New York-based publication at the Global Finance Award Ceremony held during the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings 2025.

“We are deeply honoured by Global Finance’s recognition of SBI’s daily commitment to excellence. Serving 520 million customers and adding 65,000 new customers daily requires significant investment in technology and digitalisation," said Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Group Chairman, SBI.

As a ‘Digital First, Consumer First’ bank, our flagship mobile application serves over 100 million customers, with 10 million daily active users, he added.

This dual recognition reinforces SBI’s position as a global banking leader committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and customer excellence.

"The awards acknowledge the bank’s success in delivering world-class banking experiences to its extensive customer base while maintaining technological leadership and expanding services across India’s diverse geographic landscape," SBI said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the SBI informed that it has processed 2.25 lakh SME digital loans till August 2025, with total credit limits of Rs 74,434 crore since the launch of the ‘SME Digital Business Loans’ scheme in FY24. This includes the processing of 67,299 MSME Mudra loans amounting to Rs 3,242 crore.

