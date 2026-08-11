August 11, 2026 10:52 AM हिंदी

Khloe Kardashian pens b’day note for ‘world class poker player baby sister’ Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian pens b’day note for ‘world class poker player baby sister’ Kylie Jenner

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) As Kylie Jenner turned 29, her elder sister Khloe Kardashian penned a birthday note for her “world-class poker player baby sister”.

Khloe shared a few pictures of herself with Kylie from their younger days and now and captioned: “Happy birthday to my world class poker player baby sister.”

She added: “Kylie, I swear in another lifetime I was your mother. I don’t care how old you are, you will forever be my baby. I know I’ve loved you long before this life and I’ll love you long after it. My sister by blood, my best friend by choice, and one of the greatest loves of my life.”

“I know in every lifetime, every reality, every realm, we will always find one another.”

She said that watching Kylie “become the woman you are makes me so incredibly proud and emotional.”

“The mother, friend, sister, daughter, businesswoman you are inspires me endlessly. You light up spaces you aren’t even in by the mention of your name. You’re hysterical, gentle, loving, lighthearted, patient and so much fun and yes, obviously the most gorgeous but your heart will forever be the most beautiful thing about you,” she added.

“I know how rare of a bond all of ours is, and I’ll never take it for granted. What a blessing that I get to do life with you the way that we do. My forever baby. My forever bestie. My forever soulmate. My forever I love you beyond words.”

Kylie starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 and then the television series The Kardashians from 2022. She is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. She is currently the fifth-most-followed person on Instagram.

At age 14 in 2012, Jenner collaborated with the clothing brand with her sister Kendall, and created a line of clothing, Kendall &amp; Kylie. In 2015, she launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Lip Kits.

She has been an influential figure in pop culture since the mid-2010s. In 2014 and 2015, Kylie was listed the Jenner sisters on their list of the most influential teens in the world, citing their considerable influence among youth on social media.

In April 2023, Kylie started dating French-American actor Timothée Chalamet

--IANS

dc/

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