Nimrat Kaur seeks blessings at Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple in Diu on Sawan Shivratri

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur marked the occasion of Sawan Shivratri by seeking blessings at the revered Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple in Diu near Gujarat.

Nimrat shared a handful of moments of herself offering prayers at the sacred shrine, which is known for its unique Shiva temples set along the Arabian Sea.

“May Mahadev’s divine blessings wash away all our troubles and strengthen us from within…

Happy Sawan Shivratri all…” she wrote as the caption.

Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple is a cave temple situated amidst rocks on the seashore. Once inside the cave pilgrims can have see and pray to Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Five Shivlingas in different shapes can be seen amidst the sea water, this is a very unique feature of the temple and on top of the rock a Shiv Linga Sheshnag was carved to help the pilgrims look for the Shiv Linga.

These Lingas are generally submerged in the sea during high tide and are visible only during low tide, this temple is also known as 'Sea Temple' because the Shiv Linga is situated on the seashore.

On the professional front, Nimrat will be seen alongside Roshan Mathew in the upcoming survival drama ‘Job Trafficking’, which takes the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams.

The show touches upon the phenomenon of "pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything.

The Prime Video series touches upon the young people behind the keyboards, lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders, and forced to become the very scammers destroying innocent lives.

In pig butchering, fraudsters spend weeks or months building trust with victims before convincing them to invest in fake cryptocurrency or trading platforms.

The term comes from the idea of “fattening up” the target with affection, friendship or fabricated investment success before stealing their money. Scammers present themselves as successful professionals.

The series also stars Kavya Trehan, and Pavan Malhotra. It exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world's fastest-growing criminal enterprises. The series follows three strangers, a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire, whose paths collide in a dangerous web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation.

--IANS

dc/