NDA's 'Mangal Milan' meet begins with 'Vande Mataram' slogans

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting is underway at the Parliament Library Building (PLB). This comes as the ruling alliance chalks out a strategy for the remaining two days of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

All the members of the ruling NDA arrived at the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium for the meeting. The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MPs, who were earlier with the Trinamool Congress, also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other NDA MPs, attended the meeting.

The meeting began with the 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans and the tricolour in the hands of all the MPs, including the Prime Minister.

The meeting comes as the Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to end on Thursday. The NDA-led Centre prepares to pass several pending Bills even as disruptions from the Opposition are expected to continue over a range of contentious issues.

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated protests and interruptions, as Opposition parties raise issues including examination paper leaks, police action against protesters during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, and the Ram Mandir donation theft case.

Earlier on Monday, amid the heavy sloganeering from the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the House that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement about the students' protest and called upon the Opposition not to "run away" during the discussion.

The Monsoon Session entered its last week on Monday. However, the Opposition continued its protest over the NEET paper leak issue and the police action against the protestors on July 20.

The issue relates to the police action against the protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20 over the NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities. The Opposition has been demanding the Home Minister's answer over the police "brutality" against the students during the protest.

--IANS

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