August 11, 2026 10:51 AM हिंदी

Dua Lipa calls surviving NYC heat an ‘Olympic sport’

Dua Lipa calls surviving NYC heat an ‘Olympic sport’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) British pop star Dua Lipa has summed up the struggle of beating the scorching heat in The Big Apple, quipping that “anything” done in the sweltering weather feels like an “Olympic sport.”

Dua, known for making hits such as "Levitating", "Don't Start Now", "New Rules", "One Kiss", and "Houdini", shared a string of pictures of herself from her visit to the New York City.

The glimpses also showed the mouth-watering food she gorged on and the time she spent with her close friends at the picturesque locale.

The caption read: “Anything in this nyc heat feels like an Olympic sport (sic).”

Dua, who has been feted with seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards, released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles "Be the One", "IDGAF", and the UK number-one single "New Rules".

She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018. Her second UK number-one single, "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris, was the best-selling song of 2018 in the UK and won the Brit Award for Song of the Year. She later won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity" featuring Silk City in 2019.

Dua's second album, Future Nostalgia, became her first UK number-one album and peaked in the top-three in the US. The album's success continued with the follow-up singles "Physical", "Break My Heart", and "Levitating".

She subsequently scored her third and fourth UK number-one singles with the 2021 Elton John duet "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)" and "Dance the Night" from the soundtrack of the film Barbie, wherein she also made her acting debut.

Dua released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which debuted atop the UK Albums Chart and was preceded by the UK top-ten singles "Houdini", "Training Season", and "Illusion".

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Sneha pens adorable birthday post to son Vihaan; calls him her "greatest blessing" (Photo: Sneha/Instagram)

Sneha pens adorable birthday post to son Vihaan; calls him her "greatest blessing"

Lisa Ray opens up about the pressure to look younger in film industry

Lisa Ray opens up about the pressure to look younger in film industry

Montreal Masters: Rain reshapes schedule as four QF games moved to Tuesday (Credit: ATP)

Montreal Masters: Rain reshapes schedule as four QF games moved to Tuesday

Sreenath Bhasi’s time-travel thriller Orijinal's teaser released (Photo: IANS/PR)

Sreenath Bhasi’s time-travel thriller Orijinal's teaser released

Sayani Gupta calls her maiden US feature film debut ‘Arya’ ‘glorious gift from the universe’

Sayani Gupta calls her maiden US feature film debut ‘Arya’ ‘glorious gift from the universe’

PM E-DRIVE extended till March 2028, e-2Ws get up to Rs 5,000 incentive

PM E-DRIVE extended till March 2028, e-2Ws get up to Rs 5,000 incentive

Trump smuggled out of Air Force 1 in food cart to military jet in Turkey to evade threat: Report

Trump smuggled out of Air Force 1 in food cart to military jet in Turkey to evade threat: Report

Nimrat Kaur seeks blessings at Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple in Diu on Sawan Shivratri

Nimrat Kaur seeks blessings at Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple in Diu on Sawan Shivratri

Maharashtra TET paper leak: Police training institute owner arrested in Solapur

Maharashtra TET paper leak: Police training institute owner arrested in Solapur

Ashutosh Sharma ruled out of Hampshire’s One-Day Cup clash with Derbyshire due to injury (Credit: Hampshire Cricket/X)

Ashutosh Sharma ruled out of Hampshire’s One-Day Cup clash with Derbyshire due to injury