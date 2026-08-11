Dua Lipa calls surviving NYC heat an ‘Olympic sport’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) British pop star Dua Lipa has summed up the struggle of beating the scorching heat in The Big Apple, quipping that “anything” done in the sweltering weather feels like an “Olympic sport.”

Dua, known for making hits such as "Levitating", "Don't Start Now", "New Rules", "One Kiss", and "Houdini", shared a string of pictures of herself from her visit to the New York City.

The glimpses also showed the mouth-watering food she gorged on and the time she spent with her close friends at the picturesque locale.

The caption read: “Anything in this nyc heat feels like an Olympic sport (sic).”

Dua, who has been feted with seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards, released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles "Be the One", "IDGAF", and the UK number-one single "New Rules".

She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018. Her second UK number-one single, "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris, was the best-selling song of 2018 in the UK and won the Brit Award for Song of the Year. She later won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity" featuring Silk City in 2019.

Dua's second album, Future Nostalgia, became her first UK number-one album and peaked in the top-three in the US. The album's success continued with the follow-up singles "Physical", "Break My Heart", and "Levitating".

She subsequently scored her third and fourth UK number-one singles with the 2021 Elton John duet "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)" and "Dance the Night" from the soundtrack of the film Barbie, wherein she also made her acting debut.

Dua released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which debuted atop the UK Albums Chart and was preceded by the UK top-ten singles "Houdini", "Training Season", and "Illusion".

--IANS

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