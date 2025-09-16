'Saw a leader who valued simplicity over luxury': Devendra Fadnavis recalls first meet with PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday shared a personal anecdote that left a lasting impression on him and shaped his perception of the leader.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Fadnavis posted a heartfelt video under the hashtag #MyModiStory, recounting his first encounter with PM Modi during an event in Nagpur years ago.

"When I first met @narendramodi ji in Nagpur, I did not know that the moment would leave such a lasting impression on me. I was a young Mayor then, eager to learn from the senior leaders of our party,” Fadnavis said in the video post.

He was referring to an 'Abhyaas Varg' held in Reshimbagh, Nagpur -- a hub of ideological and organisational training for RSS and BJP cadres. At the time, Fadnavis was also serving as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Nagpur and was entrusted with organising the event.

“It was during an Abhyaas Varg held in Reshimbagh. I was also serving as the president of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Nagpur, and the responsibility of organising the event was mine. We had made arrangements for every guest. Proper rest houses were kept ready for all dignitaries,” he said.

But what followed surprised him.

“When Modi ji arrived, he first paid his respects at Dr. Hedgewar’s memorial. Later, when I asked where he would like to stay, I thought he would choose the rest house like the other leaders. Instead, he simply said he wanted to stay in the small room inside Reshimbagh meant for Sangh karyakartas.,” Fadnavis added.

He added that PM Modi personally oversaw event arrangements, ensuring that every participant was well taken care of.

“I was struck by that choice. It showed me his humility and his strong connection with the Sangh tradition. Throughout the event, he observed every detail and ensured that all the participants were comfortable," he said.

Maharashtra CM further further praised PM Modi and said, "That first meeting shaped my impression of him. I saw a leader who valued simplicity over luxury and service over status. That image of Narendra Modi ji has always remained with me."

The anecdote comes as the BJP gears up to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17. As part of annual traditions, the party will launch ‘Seva Pakhwara’, a fortnight of welfare and outreach initiatives across the country, showcasing PM Modi’s lifelong commitment to service and public welfare.

Born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Modi embarked on a journey of service at the age of 17, eventually joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Deeply influenced by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi's life was shaped by discipline, spirituality, and an unwavering dedication to national service.

He joined the BJP in 1985, served four consecutive terms as Gujarat’s Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014, and became India’s 14th Prime Minister in 2014. He is now serving his third term in office.

