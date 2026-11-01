‘Save the Vote, Save the Nation’: Rahul Gandhi urges people to join INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ march

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday urged people to join the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ march in the national capital, calling for public participation in the protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to gather at Connaught Place and march together towards Ramlila Maidan, where the opposition alliance is organising a major rally.

"Delhi, get ready! Save the Vote, Save the Nation. Come to Connaught Place, let’s march together. Or meet directly at Ramlila Maidan - but you must come. Today | 12 PM," he posted.

The INDIA bloc has expressed optimism about public participation in the rally, asserting that the protest would witness “historic participation” extending beyond party workers.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut described the gathering as a “mega rally” and said the opposition would continue its agitation until the Chief Election Commissioner stepped down.

“They (the government) may be under the assumption that the agitation has ended, but we won’t let them go until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he asserted.

Raut also reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that people were being stopped from participating in the rally.

The INDIA bloc is organising the large-scale gathering at Ramlila Maidan to protest alleged electoral irregularities, oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition alliance expects a major show of strength, as leaders from constituent parties, workers, and student groups have started to gather at the venue. The protest comes amid allegations by opposition parties of irregularities in the voter list revision process being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Meanwhile, extensive security arrangements have been put in place across New Delhi and Central Delhi ahead of the rally. Additional personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), along with Delhi Police personnel, have been deployed around Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

Delhi Police have also tightened security across the national capital. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force across Delhi districts, and gatherings have been prohibited at key locations, including Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office.

--IANS

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