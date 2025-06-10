Saurashtra T20 League: Aryan Sorath Lions register their first win

Rajkot, June 9 (IANS) Aryan Sorath Lions defended a low total and registered a win against JMD Kutch Riders by defeating them by 16 runs in the fourth match of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Monday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pruthvi Chauhan and Dharam Changela opened the innings for Aryan Sorath Lions. Pruthvi could only add five runs in four balls, and Changela scored 13 in 17 balls.

Raxit Mehta remained the top scorer of the innings as he made 48 in 42 balls. He was well-assisted with the bat by skipper Prerak Mankad (22) and Arpit Vasabada (17). They could only manage to score 124/7 at the end of the 20th over.

For JMD Kutch Riders, Devang Karamta was the standout bowler who picked 3-20 in his 4 overs. Parth Bhut took 2-20 in his 4 overs. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (1-26) and Parth Chauhan (1-18) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 125 on the board, JMD Kutch Riders lost two quick wickets in the first over of play. Raj Waghela was dismissed for four in two balls, and Krishnakant Pathak went back to the pavilion without opening his account.

Skipper Dhamendrasinh Jadeja remained the sole warrior in the innings with the bat. He made 34 in 23 balls. Towards the end of the innings, Parth Bhut played an unbeaten knock of 25 not out in 21 balls. But it wasn’t enough for the JMD Kutch Riders to register a win. They managed to score 108/8 in 20 overs.

For Aryan Sorath Lions, Chetan Sakaria (2-19), Maurya Ghogari (2-15), and Arpit Vasavada (2-19) shinshoneh the ball by picking two wickets each. Karan Patel(1-14) and Manav Chothani(1-9) grabbed one each in the innings.

Earlier on Sunday, a clinical performance with the ball by the bowlers of Dita Gohilwad Titans helped them register a 12-run win against Anmol Kings Halar in the third match of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here.

--IANS

bsk