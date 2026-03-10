Zimbabwe's Ndhlovu ruled out of third ODI against New Zealand after concussion scare

Dunedin, March 10 (IANS) Zimbabwe women's cricket team have suffered a big blow ahead of the final match of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand to be played at the University Oval on Wednesday as their opener Kelis Ndhlovu has been ruled out of the clash after sustaining a concussion during the second match played at the same ground on Sunday.

Ndhlovu is currently recovering and remains under medical supervision following the incident.

In an official update, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that Ndhlovu briefly lost consciousness after the blow and was later diagnosed with a concussion. However, the board added that there were no serious complications from the injury.

"An MRI scan later confirmed there was no skull fracture," ZC said. "She was treated and subsequently discharged from the hospital. Ndhlovu returned for a follow-up examination on Tuesday morning, where further tests confirmed there were no additional complications," Zimbabwe cricket said in an official statement.

The injury occurred during the seventh over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Ndhlovu was struck on the head by a short delivery from New Zealand pacer Bree Illing.

At the time, Ndhlovu had shared a 25-run opening partnership with Modester Mupachikwa. She attempted to duck under the bouncer but was hit despite wearing a helmet. The impact caused her to collapse immediately, prompting urgent medical attention on the field before she was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Following the incident, Tendai Makusha was introduced as Ndhlovu’s concussion substitute.

New Zealand went on to secure an eight-wicket victory in the match, with Amelia Kerr delivering a standout performance by claiming seven wickets. The result gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

New Zealand have previously clinched the T20I series by a margin of 3-0, and they would look to end the ODI series in the same way when they face Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

