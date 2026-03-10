Suhana Khan chooses the song for Ananya Panday's little sister Rysa's birthday wish

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan helped bff Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, choose the song for the birthday wish for her younger daughter Rysa.

Suhana chose the "She's A Rainbow" track by the popular rock band, The Rolling Stones.

Bhavana took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a couple of unseen photos of Rysa enjoying some precious moments with her mother, dad Chunky Panday, and sister Ananya.

Wishing that all of her little ones' dreams come true, Bhavana wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life !!!! My cutest sweetest most adorable pudding (red heart emojis) wishing you loads of love good health and happiness !!! Shine on !!! May all your dreams come true (sic)".

In the comments, Ananya asked, "@suhanakhan2 you chose the song?"

To which Suhana replied with a, "Yes".

Earlier today, actress Ananya Panday wished her kid sister on her special day by posting an adorable childhood video of Rysa on social media.

Just like every other elder sibling, the 'CTRL' actress couldn't help but ask her younger sister why she grew up so quickly. Ananya further questioned Rysa why she no longer answers her calls like before.

The throwback clip posted by Ananya on her Instagram showed Rysa, who appears to be around three to four years old, talking in her gibberish language. The grainy clip had the caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life my sweet Chuchu. you are my favourite person in the whole wide world and you’re so cute. why did you become so big and stop answering my calls @rysapanday.”

On the work front, Ananya last graced the screen with "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Up next, Ananya has been roped in to lead the upcoming romantic drama "Chand Mera Dil". She will be seen sharing screen space with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' fame actor Lakshya for the first time in her next.

--IANS

pm/