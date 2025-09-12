Satwik-Chirag storm into Hong Kong Open semifinals

Hong Kong, Sep 12 (IANS) India’s premier men’s doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their golden run on the international circuit as they stormed into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a hard-fought victory over Malaysia’s Arif Junaidi and Roy King Yap on Friday.

The world No. 8 duo, who recently bagged a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships, showed grit and composure in a 64-minute quarterfinal clash, eventually prevailing 21-14, 20-22, 21-16 in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The match began with the Indians making a cautious start, but once they found their rhythm at 12-all in the opening game, there was no stopping them. Their trademark big smashes and sharp interceptions saw them run away with the first game, clinching five consecutive points to seal it 21-14.

However, the Malaysian pair refused to roll over. In the second game, Junaidi and Yap displayed quick reflexes and impressive defensive skills to keep the Indians under pressure. After erasing an early deficit to level at 6-all, they stayed a step ahead for most of the game. Satwik and Chirag clawed back to 20-all, but the Malaysians held their nerves to snatch the game 22-20, forcing a decider.

The setback only fired up the Indians, who lifted their intensity in the third. Dominating the net and mixing power with precision, Satwik and Chirag never allowed their opponents to settle. They dictated the tempo from the first point and kept their nose ahead throughout, sealing the game 21-16 with authority.

With this win, the Indian pair entered their second successive Super 500 semifinal and reinforced their status as one of the most consistent doubles teams on the circuit. They will next take on Chinese Taipei’s Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei in a bid to book a spot in the final.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen achieved a hard fought victory over compatriot Ayush Shetty in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old showcased his composure and experience in a tense all-Indian clash, prevailing 21-16, 17-21, 21-13. After Shetty forced a decider with a spirited comeback in the second game, Sen raised his level in the third, controlling rallies with sharp placements and decisive smashes to seal his place in the semifinals.

--IANS

hs/ab