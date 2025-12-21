December 21, 2025 11:42 AM हिंदी

'Nice to be sitting 3 nil up': Labuschagne after Australia retain Ashes with 3-0 lead

Adelaide, Dec 21 (IANS) While there was a brief moment of doubt, Australia have once again retained the Ashes urn with a dominant victory, beating England by 82 runs in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval. Following the win, Marnus Labuschagne quipped that it was satisfying to secure the series after being called the ‘worst Australian team in 15 years’ before the Ashes started.

Australia also secured an unassailable 3-0 lead with two games remaining in the series, extending England’s winless streak in Australia to a remarkable 18 Tests.

After sailing to a win on Day 5 of the third Test, Labuschagne, speaking to ABC Radio, said, “All the media hype, we have to say it, being called the worst Australian team in 15 years, it’s nice to be sitting where we are 3 nil up.”

After a strange 40-minute rain delay in the morning, which surprisingly didn't involve any rain, England intermittently appeared to have a slim chance of achieving the impossible as wicketkeeper Smith stepped up against Australia’s weakened bowling attack.

The 25-year-old hit both Lyon and Cameron Green for boundaries within the first half hour of play, showing a willingness to maintain a positive approach despite the daunting task of chasing 435.

The rebellious trio of Jamie Smith (60 runs), Will Jacks (47), and Brydon Carse (39 not out) fought hard for about three hours on day five, but their attempt at a world record fourth innings chase ended when they were all out for 352. An impressive Labuschagne catch at second slip broke a strong English partnership, dismissing Jacks as the last remaining batter and nearly sealing the visitors’ fate.

However, Australia’s decision to take the new ball turned out to be decisive, with Smith mistiming a shot to wide mid-on after scoring several quick boundaries, eventually departing for 60, a moment that had split opinion among pundits and fans alike.

Scott Boland was the one to hit the final nail in the coffin and seal Australia’s winning fate as he nicked off England’s No. 11 batter Josh Tongue to second slip, halfway through the session after lunch.

