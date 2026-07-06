'Satluj' makers urge views to not support piracy: We are doing our bit to bring it back

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The makers of Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' have made a sincere appeal to the viewers not to support piracy.

They have assured that they are doing everything in their power to bring the movie back on the OTT platform.

ZEE5 took to their official X handle and published a poster that read, "We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours- don't support piracy."

The post further included the caption, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you. #Satluj (sic)."

The movie, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 in India on Friday after a long battle with the censorship board. However, the project was taken down from the OTT platform in India on Sunday.

Diljit reacted to the removal of 'Satluj' during a live session on Instagram on Monday.

Expressing his gratitude to the fans for their support for the movie, Diljit mentioned that when something is shared online, it is there to stay.

He further asked his Instagram family who have already watched and downloaded the film to share it with those who have not seen it till now.

Diljit was heard saying, “What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday when the offices would be opened, but I had no idea that it would be banned on Sunday only. But I was sure that it would be banned. That's why we didn't promote the film. It was best to release the film (online) without any promotion.”

“But now I am satisfied and grateful that today's youth is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film has reached every home. And, I want to congratulate the entire team that our film has finally made it to the people. This was the only way to release the film. I am now tension free. People have already downloaded the movie so now I am tension-free. No one can stop the film now,” he further went on.

--IANS

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