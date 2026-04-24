Sarabjit Kaur's case sparks concern over abductions, forced conversion in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 24 (IANS) Pakistan's treatment of religious minorities, particularly Sikh and Hindu women, remains deeply troubling, with human rights reports, including those from the United Nations and local activists, documenting hundreds of cases each year of abduction, grooming, forced conversion, and marriage.

Many cases reportedly involve pressure in custody or threats to families, while Sikh communities in Pakistan repeatedly raised alarms over targetted harassment and conversions, a report highlighted on Friday.

According to Khalsa Vox report, against this backdrop, the case of Sarabjit Kaur from India’s Kapurthala, Punjab - who resurfaced as Noor Hussain after converting to Islam – along with court statements of “free will” and social media outreach, reflects a familiar pattern used to launder uncomfortable realities.

“In November last year, Sarabjit Kaur, a Sikh woman from Kapurthala, Punjab, joined a jatha of pilgrims visiting sacred Gurdwaras in Pakistan to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Purab. She never returned with the group. Days later, she resurfaced as Noor Hussain — newly converted to Islam, married to a local man named Nasir Hussain in Sheikhupura, and positioned as a cheerful advocate for Pakistan’s hospitality toward Sikh pilgrims,” the report detailed.

In a widely shared video, it noted that she was seen welcoming Indian devotees and insisting that conversions in Pakistan are purely a matter of "personal choice", with no coercion involved.

“The timing and script are too polished to ignore. A middle-aged pilgrim ‘disappears’ during a religious visit, ‘converts’ overnight, adopts a new identity, marries, and promptly becomes a brand ambassador for the very state long accused of systemic minority persecution. Pakistani authorities and sympathetic voices present this as a heartwarming tale of love and free will. Indian Sikh organisations and families view it with deep suspicion — and for good reason,” the report stressed.

The episode, it said, appears to bear the hallmarks of propaganda linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-Khalistan nexus.

“By parading a “happy” convert, Pakistan seeks to whitewash its failures in protecting minorities and project an image of tolerance to Sikh pilgrims whose visits sustain important cultural ties. Yet eyes remain wide open. Sikh bodies like the SGPC have demanded transparent probes. Families worry about grooming networks exploiting pilgrimage routes,” the report noted.

Highlighting the widespread persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan, the report said, "True interfaith respect cannot rest on scripted videos and overnight rebrandings. It requires accountability, safe passage, and an end to the abduction-conversion pipeline that has scarred countless families. Until Pakistan addresses its minority crisis honestly, stories like Sarabjit Kaur’s will fuel suspicion, not solidarity. Sikhs have seen this script before. They are not buying it.”

--IANS

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