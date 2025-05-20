May 20, 2025 1:54 PM हिंदी

Sara Ali Khan shares her go‑to routine to depuff her face and glow at a wedding

Sara Ali Khan shares her go‑to routine to depuff her face and glow at a wedding

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan took to social media to reveal her top beauty hacks for de-puffing her face ahead of her best friend’s wedding.

Known for her candid posts, the actress, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse into her go-to skincare and makeup routine that helps her look fresh, radiant, and camera-ready for special occasions. From cold therapy to light makeup tricks, Sara shows how to glow effortlessly for any special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Simmba’ actress shared a fun behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for her best friend’s wedding. The clip begins with the actress indulging in an ice facial to reduce puffiness and add a natural glow. She’s then seen playfully brushing her teeth with special purple corrector paste. After applying sunscreen to prep her skin, Sara makes a stunning transition into an elegant purple lehenga. She completes her look with soft glam makeup.

For the caption, Sara wrote, “Namaste Darshko Started my morning with chai-tea cause I felt chatty Bestie ki shaadi hai so can’t get late She won’t wait and neither will her date But just enough time for a quick grwm Debuffed my puffy face with ice water For my whiter teeth used my all time favourite Colgate Visible White Purple Thoda skincare thoda makeup and now i feel ho gaya wake-up Ekdum chaka chak Wo bhi bi fatafat.”

In the clip, Sara explains how nude lipsticks often make teeth appear yellow, but thanks to her purple toothpaste, she can confidently wear any nude shade without worrying about discoloration.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie ‘Sky Force,’ which also featured Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. She is currently awaiting the release of Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology ‘Metro… In Dino,’ a romantic drama boasting an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is set to hit theatres on July 4.

