Hina Khan says ‘My sissy in law is a rockstar’ as she gets pampered with lipsmacking homemade treats

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan gave her fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family time as she shared a series of photos featuring delicious homemade food prepared by her sister in law, Neelam Singh.

From authentic South Indian Dosas to decadent desserts and lipsmacking appetizers and comfort food, Hina seemed visibly thrilled as she was showered with love through food.

In the first picture, Hina shared a freshly baked lemon cake topped generously with almond flakes. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Freshly made Lemon cake Again by @neelamsingh.ritz.”

In another picture, a crispy dosa served with chutneys and sambhar was seen plated beautifully. Thanking her sister in law, Hina wrote, “Sab ghar pe banaati hai ye.. My sissy in law is a rockstar.. blessed.”

The food trail continued with more indulgent dishes including crispy fried snacks and dumplings, where Hina wrote, “More fooooood. You are too good man.”

She also shared a gooey chocolate brownie and captioned it, “God didi. This was heaven. #chocolatebrownie.”

Hina later shared a picture of an aloo paratha topped with homemade white makhan, revealing that she had made it herself.

She wrote, “Aloo paratha and ghar ka banaa white makhan. Made by me. Hasna nahi koi. It’s not a bad shape.”

Hina has often given glimpses of her warm and fun loving bond with her in laws, especially her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Talking about her personal life, Hina had been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for over a decade, before finally tying the knot in June, last year.

Infact, the couple had tied the knot on the terrace of Rocky’s house.

The two first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played Akshara, while Rocky was part of the production team.

Hina has also repeatedly spoken about Rocky being her strongest pillar, especially during her cancer journey.

–IANS

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