PM Modi heads to Oslo after 'productive' Sweden visit

Gothenburg, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Gothenburg on Monday after successfully concluding his visit to Sweden, during which he elevated the bilateral ties between the two countries to a Strategic Partnership. He is now en route to Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A visit advancing innovation, sustainability and strategic cooperation. PM Narendra Modi departed from Gothenburg for Oslo after a productive visit marked by the elevation of India-Sweden ties to a Strategic Partnership. The visit opened a new chapter in India-Sweden ties."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sweden on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi thanked the people and the Government of Sweden for the warmth and friendship.

The Sweden visit was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to relations.

"From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his visit, PM Modi also addressed the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Gothenburg.

The Prime Minister said his speech focused on the growing convergence between India and Europe, the opportunities emerging from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and India's reform-driven economic growth journey.

He also held wide-ranging conversations with the business leaders in Sweden on how economic linkages between India and Sweden can be enhanced, particularly in futuristic technologies, R&D, AI, security and healthcare.

During the visit, PM Modi was also conferred with the 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to India-Sweden relations and his leadership in deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, also exchanged special commemorative gifts honouring the enduring legacy of Rabindranath Tagore, highlighting the deep cultural ties between India and Sweden.

PM Modi is now heading to Oslo, where he will hold discussions focusing on strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

He will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements with Norwegian leaders.

The visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Norway and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. During the visit, he is scheduled to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, besides holding bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

The Prime Minister will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister.

--IANS

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