Shweta Tripathi, Chaitnya Sharma turn real-life romance into love story for theatre

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi, who met Chaitnya Sharma years ago in a rehearsal room years ago under the direction of Akarsh Khurana, has returned to the stage with her rapper-actor husband for the play titled 'External Affairs.'

For the very first time, they are playing a romantic couple on stage. The play is once again directed by Akarsh Khurana.

“Theatre is where I learnt how to listen, how to respond, how to just be. There’s no filter, no second take just you and the moment. Theatre isn’t just where my journey began; it’s where my imagination first learned how to fly,” said the actress.

She added: “Today, we’re all so distracted, always looking at our phones or thinking about what’s next. But in a theatre, something shifts. You’re fully present. You’re listening, feeling, reacting together. It’s rare, and it’s beautiful.”

This moment, in particular, feels special to the actress.

“Chaitnya and I are coming back to where we first met, with Akarsh, and for the first time, we’re playing a romantic couple. It's exciting and beautiful, personal partners now are professional partners as well. Sometimes, a stage is just a stage. And sometimes, it’s where everything

begins.. again.”

The actress will next be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for a September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

--IANS

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