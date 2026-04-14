April 14, 2026 4:13 PM हिंदी

Sanju Samson bags player of the month award for March after T20 WC heroics

Sanju Samson bags player of the month award for March after T20 WC heroics

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has been named the ICC men's player of the month for March after a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 knockouts. This is the first time Samson has won the prestigious title for his World Cup-winning performance.

Samson, who began the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup watching from the sidelines, wrote one of the tournament's most dramatic personal arcs once handed an opportunity to be in the team since the Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai.

He struck an unforgettable 97 not out against the West Indies in a must-win Super Eights fixture in Kolkata before hitting scores of 89 each in the semi-final against England in Mumbai and in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. His efforts helped India retain the title on home soil, as Samson clinched the Player of the Tournament award.

Speaking on the honour, Samson reflected on the importance of the award at this juncture of his cricketing journey.

“Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey. Playing a part in India’s triumph at the Men’s T20 World Cup was truly a dream realised, and it took some time for the magnitude of that moment to fully sink in," Samson said as quoted by ICC.

“This is an exciting era for Indian cricket, with immense talent across the board. I feel grateful for the opportunities I’ve received, and for the trust and support from my teammates and coaching staff that have allowed me to perform at my best," He added.

Along with Samson, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who played a crucial role in T20 WC 2026, taking out four wickets in the final against New Zealand and South African batter Connor Esterhuizen who shone by scoring 200 runs across five matches for South Africa against New Zealand after the T20 World Cup were also nominated for the player of the month but the 31-year old came on top.

--IANS

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