April 07, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Gupta says ‘Dhurandhar’ winning a volley of awards but not Best Film is beyond him

Sanjay Gupta says ‘Dhurandhar’ winning a volley of awards but not Best Film is beyond him

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Director Sanjay Gupta can’t wrap his head around ‘Dhurandhar’ not winning the Best Film award at a recent award ceremony.

On Tuesday, the director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his disbelief. He said how a film which bagged 14 awards couldn’t win the Best Film trophy is beyond him.

He wrote, “A film winning FOURTEEN awards including Best Director not winning Best Film is beyond me”.

The ‘Dhurandhar’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta, who is known for unofficially remaking South Korean films in Hindi, is very vocal about his opinions. Earlier, he shared that he was disappointed with the first look of Lord Ram from the upcoming Indian epic ‘Ramayana’.

A few days ago, the director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Obvious observation. VfX companies don’t win oscars. The technicians do (sic)”.

The director referred to the VFX giant DNEG, which boasts of an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for ‘Dune: Part Two’ at the 97th Academy Awards. DNEG is looking after the VFX of ‘Ramayana’, and has done a good job so far considering the assets from the film.

--IANS

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