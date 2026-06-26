Sanjay Gupta highlights how AI has turned into the industry’s favourite shortcut

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has voiced strong concerns over the growing use of artificial intelligence in the film industry.

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), he said that AI is increasingly being used as a shortcut rather than a creative tool. Highlighting the shift in approach, Sanjay noted that what was once seen as a useful technological advancement is now being used for convenience. Gupta raised questions about its impact on creativity and traditional filmmaking processes.

Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I always said AI would matter for filmmaking. I didn't sign up for THIS much of it, used THIS badly. We have full VFX pipelines sitting idle while productions reach for AI slop because it's cheaper than hiring people. This isn't innovation. It's laziness.”

“There's a version of AI that makes films better. What we're getting is the version that makes them cheaper — and calling that progress. What started as a useful tool has turned into the industry's favourite shortcut — and it showing and how...”

The ‘Shootout at Wadala’ director went on to add, “Yesterday I met a crew member from Dhurandar, who watched Aditya Dhar fight for his vision every single day of pre-production, shoot & post. No shortcuts. It was conviction vs. convenience. That's the difference Filmmaking is not playing 'SHOOTING-SHOOTING'.”

His post comes in the wake of the increasing and extensive use of AI in filmmaking, which has sparked ongoing debate about its impact on creativity and traditional production processes.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta is widely recognized for directing remakes and adaptations of American action-thriller and crime films. His notable works include “Aatish,” "Kaante," “Karam,” “Zinda,” “Shootout at Lokhandwala,” “Shootout at Wadala,” “Jazbaa,” and “Mumbai Saga." He has often collaborated with actors such as Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham in his films.

--IANS

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